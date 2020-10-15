Additional portfolios for DCM, ministers

ITANAGAR, Oct 14: Additional portfolios have been given to the deputy chief minister and cabinet ministers in addition to their existing portfolios.

The departments were previously held by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein received additional charges of tax & excise, state lotteries, economic & statistics, while PHE Minister Wangki Lowang has been given the additional charge of information technology. RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam has been entrusted with the additional charge of science & technology and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang received additional portfolio of geology & mining.

Home Minister Bamang Felix has been allocated IPR & printing as additional charge and Minister Industries Tumke Bagra has been given the labour & employment and cooperation portfolios. While Sports Minister Mama Natung received environment & forest as additional charge, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo has been entrusted with Land Management.

Expressing his conviction towards a decentralised governance and decentralisation of power that would pave way to unprecedented development, Khandu exuded confidence that his colleagues will work tirelessly in public interest. (CM’s PR Cell)