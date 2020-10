NAHARLAGUN, Oct 14: The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court will remain closed with effect from 22 October to 6 November, 2020 on account of ‘long puja vacation’.

However, the office of the registry shall remain open from 10 am to 5 pm on 2 November for vacation court and on the remaining working days, the office will open from 10 am to 3 pm, except on Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays.

Limitation will not run during the vacation, the high court registrar informed.