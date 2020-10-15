PCCF office staffer no more

ITANAGAR, Oct 14: Lelop Nobeng, office superintendent of PCCF office, Forest & Environment, Itanagar died at GNRC, Guwahati, Assam on 10 October last.

Born at Karko Village of Jengging, Upper Siang district, Nobeng joined the state government services on 8 May, 1979 as upper division clerk under CF, Working Plan, Itanagar and was promoted to assistant on 1 July, 1997. He was also posted under DFO, Mouling National Park, Jengging.

Nobeng is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the demise of Nobeng and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

While extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the CoSAAP termed his death as a great loss to the department and the society as a whole.

The CoSAAP also appealed to the state government, in particular the department of forest & environment, to render immediate relief and provide to his family a compassionate appointment in the government service.