Tirap admin to conduct counselling, awareness to tackle Covid

DEOMALI, Oct 14: In view of the Covid unlock, the local administration here in Tirap district here has resolved to tackle the Covid-19 situation by continuous counselling, awareness programmes and active community participation.

A team under the banner of Covid control committee, Deomali will hold awareness programmes at various locations, including public places every Wednesday and Saturday.

The team consists of representatives from the administration, civil societies, and police, medical and agriculture departments.

Accordingly, awareness programmes were conducted on 13 and 14 October in the Deomali market area.

During the recent awareness programmes, ADC in-charge A Regon urged the public to cooperate with the administration and other departments to control the spread of Covid-19 cases.

He emphasised on putting face masks, frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance. He also requested the public to obey orders from the civil administration and briefed on the penalties for violations.

Deomali CHC MO in-charge Senior Medical Officer Dr S Roy explained about Covid-19, its origin and its epidemiological distribution. He also explained the various sign of symptoms of Covid -19 infection, its transmission and preventive control measures.

Deomali police station, OC T Wangpan also urged the public to cooperate with the civil administration and police and obey the guidelines of the government for their own safety.

Representing the Covid control committee, Wanghoon Lowang and Ambi Songthing underscored the efforts put in by all the frontline workers and requested the public to cooperate with the government agencies in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

As part of the modus operandi, ADO Hage Pubyang shifted the local vegetable sellers to the APMC market with the help of police and magistrate recently.

A team from the agriculture department is also actively engaged in maintaining social distancing and encouraging the use of masks at the APMC market in Deomali.

The team, led by the in-charge ADC also made door-to-door verification of shops to check hand sanitizer/ hand washing provisions, which has been made mandatory for all shopkeepers at Deomali.

Various NGOs, student unions, public and business community members participated in the programme. (DIPRO)