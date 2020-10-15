Lead Bank conducts financial literacy camp

MEBO, Oct 14: Lead Bank Manager RC Patir organized a financial literacy camp at the community hall here in East Siang district under the initiative of the district administration on Tuesday.

Addressing the villagers, Patir spoke on Kisan Credit Card, Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Prime Minister Mudra Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana and about the various schemes of the bank with a view to motivate entrepreneurs to become self-dependent by availing bank loans.

During the interactive session, doubts of participants with regard to the opening of saving accounts, insurance schemes and services offered by banks were cleared by the bank officials.

Meanwhile, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh urged the people to be aware of government schemes.

She also advised the bank officials and the citizens to wear masks compulsorily and to maintain Covid-19 SOPs during awareness campaigns. (DIPRO)