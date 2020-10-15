Upper Subansiri Veteran Football tourney

Bakha FC beat New Market team in opening match

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Oct 14: The fourth edition of the Upper Subansiri Veteran Football Tournament (USVFT) was kicked-off in the presence of former MLA Dikto Yekar and District e-Governance Officer cum DSO in-charge Adap Maling, here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

In the opening match, Bakha Foot Club defeated New Market team (5-0)

Altogether, 12 teams are participating in the tournament.

Speaking to the media, tournament organizing secretary Jesar Nipu said that the tournament is being organized to encourage the people to maintain their physique for disease-free life and good health.