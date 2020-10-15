NHRC issues reminder to secy defence and Longding SP on Pumao firing incident

ITANAGAR, Oct 14: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has on Wednesday, issued a reminder to the defence secretary, ministry of defence, GoI, New Delhi and the Longding superintendent of police, directing them to submit a report regarding the action taken against the Indian Army personnel involved in the 16 May Pumao village firing incident within four weeks.

The commission in its notice further stated that in case of failure to submit action taken report within stipulated time, it may initiate coercive process under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The NHRC earlier took cognizance of the complaint on 27 May, 2020 and issued a letter dated 7 July, 2020 to the defence secretary and Longding superintendent of police, calling for a report on the matter within four weeks. However, the commission stated that it had not received any response till date.

It has directed both the secretary defence and Longding superintendent of police to send additional/ complete report in the matter latest by 21 November, 2020 for further consideration by the commission.

A 60-year-old civilian, Lamdaan Lukham was shot dead and several others were injured in a firing by jawans of the 19th Sikh Regiment on 16 May. The incident drew widespread criticism from all quarters of the state and a magisterial probe was also ordered by the Longding district administration on 18 May.