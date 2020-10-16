Ex-MLA seeks details of cases

ITANAGAR, Oct 15: Former Koloriang MLA Pani Taram has written to the superintendent of police (crime), clarifying that two of the six cases listed against his name are not in his knowledge, and sought details of the cases.

“With reference to your office crash WT No PHQ/CR/72/2013/ Vol-I, dated 9 October, 2020, sent to SP Kurung Kumey, two charge-sheeted cases have been furnished by your good office against my name. I am to clarify that I have not come across these cases,” the former MLA said in his letter to the SP.

“I highly request you to kindly acknowledge me on the exact cases, so that I could pursue the matter in the court for immediate trial and dispose-off,” the letter further read.