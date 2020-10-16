Sunpura, Wakro get Jan Suvidha e-service centres

TEZU, Oct 15: Jan Suvidha e-service centres in Sunpura and Wakro circles were inaugurated by Lohit DC Prince Dhawan on Thursday.

These e-service centres are the first circle-level ones established in the entire state. The centres will cater to the needs of the residents of Wakro and Sunpura circles. They will provide services like issuing STCs, PRCs, temporary residence certificates, character certificates and dependent certificates.

The service of e-ILP will also be provided very soon. Henceforth, the public of both the circles need not come all the way to the district HQ for availing these services.

The Jan Suvidha centre in Wakro circle was inaugurated in the presence of officials, members of the public, and gaon burahs of Wakro circle.

The Jan-Suvidha centre in Sunpura was inaugurated through a videoconference by the DC, in the presence of the Sunpura EAC.

Dhawan dedicated the Jan-Suvidha e-service centres to the residents of the two circles, and said that it gave him immense satisfaction to fulfill the long-pending demand of the people of the two circles.

Stating that the centres will provide services in a decentralized and effective manner, the DC commended the efforts of the Tezu DIO and his team, the Wakro and Sunpura EACs and the e-governance officer of Tezu for the completion of the project on time. (DIPRO)