NES mourns UD&H AE Aam’s demise

ITANAGAR, Oct 15: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has offered deep condolences and expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of urban development & housing (UD&H) department assistant engineer Yumlam Aam, who passed away on 14 October at his D Sector residence here.

“His untimely demise is a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as a whole,” the NES said in its condolence message, and prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow strength and solace upon the bereaved family.

