Mahila Kisan Divas celebrated

NAMSAI, Oct 15: The Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Divas was celebrated by the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) across the state in a befitting manner on Thursday.

The Namsai KVK celebrated the day in a function on Thursday to “recognize the contribution of women in agriculture.” Around 49 women farmers from various agriculture and allied sectors took part in the programme.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal spoke on the role of women in agriculture, and said that the women of Northeast India “are very strong-willed and play a major role in agriculture and allied sectors in adverse situations, compared to other parts of the country.”

Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora offered tips to handle some of the issues that were raised by the participants, and encouraged them to take up large-scale organic farming.

Agrometeorology expert Bidyapati Ngangom spoke about the need to popularize the Kisan Rath mobile app among the farmers.

Some of the participating anganwadi workers were provided with vegetable seeds to start kitchen gardens at their centres. All the participants were given different kinds of vegetable seeds to start or upgrade their existing nutritional gardens.

The Upper Subansiri KVK celebrated the day at Kuporijo and highlighted various aspects and contribution of women in agriculture and allied activities.

Speakers included KVK Head (in-charge) N Yampi, agriculture scientist (ext) T Riba and ADO M Kamduk.

The programme was attended by 30 participants.

In Tawang, 30 farmwomen, including SHG members, attended the programme.

KVK Head Dr AN Tripathi emphasized the role of farmwomen in the development and prosperity of a country, while agronomy scientist CK Singh and animal science expert Dr JK Singh spoke on the role of farmwomen in crop production and livestock farming, respectively.

In Anjaw district, 27 farmwomen participated in the programme, which featured “rangoli, exhibition, gosthi and debate competition among the women tribal farmers,” the KVK said.

Speakers included KVK Head Dr Manish Kanwat, horticulture scientist Rebecca Eko, social sciences expert S Peter Singh, Brumai SHG president Shalu Minin Tindya, and Syadu SHG president Ajumlu Bellai.