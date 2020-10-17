Candidates allowed entry to ICR for NERIST entrance test

ITANAGAR, Oct 16: The Itanagar capital region (ICR) deputy commissioner has issued an order allowing students/candidates and their guardians to enter and exit the ICR, so that candidates may appear for the NERIST postgraduate entrance test (NEPGET)-2020.

The entrance test is scheduled for 17 and 18 October from 10 am to 12 noon, and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm at the NERIST main block/NERIST degree block, Nirjuli.

As per the order, “students/candidates and their guardians residing outside the state of Arunachal Pradesh are allowed to enter and exit the ICR from various check gates, such as Banderdewa, Doimukh, Naharlagun railway station, Hollongi on the days of examination and the admit cards/identity cards of the students/candidates and their guardians should be treated as entry/movement pass.”