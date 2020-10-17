DDSE, CRPF asked to adopt special precautionary measures

KOLORIANG, Oct 16: Kurung Kumey DC Kento Riba on Friday said that, in view of the partial reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12 from 15 October, the DDSE should direct the school authorities of the district to adopt all special precautionary measures, such as installing foot-operated sanitizer dispensers, mandatory masks, social distancing, etc.

The DC said this during a meeting with the DDSE (in-charge), CRPF personnel and officers of the district administration here.

He suggested that classes be divided into two shifts, viz, morning and evening, with half the number of students in each shift. He also stressed the need for CRPF personnel to take special care while entering the district and the state.

“Mandatory RAT test should be done on voluntary basis and SOPs be maintained to contain the spread of the pandemic,” Riba said.

Earlier, the DC distributed 3 Ply as well as N95 masks and hand sanitizers to the DDSE and the CRPF personnel.

Koloriang EAC Dana Unna highlighted the dos and don’ts while using hand sanitizers, and the use and disposal of 3 Ply and N95 masks. She said that masks and sanitizers have been procured through funds sanctioned under the 14th FFC for the panchayati raj here.

The COs of Koloriang, Damin and Polosang, the CRPF assistant sub-inspector and the PEDA coordinator along with staffers of the DC office attended the meeting. (DIPRO)