Highway dept will complete NH 415 by March next year: PWD

ITANAGAR, Oct 16: The circumstance for resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu will not arise and the PWD highway department will complete the construction of the four-lane road from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah by 31 March next year, as assured by the CM, said PWD Highway EE Nani Tath.

Speaking to the press here on Friday, Tath said that, barring bridges and the underpass, the work will be completed on time.

“The whole project is being monitored at the micro level. All the people involved in the project are working hard to meet the deadline and we are sure about completing the work,” said the EE.

He said the project has been affected by the monsoon rain. “Everyone is aware that this year’s monsoon was very lengthy. Only in the last five days the weather has cleared. If the weather continues to support like this, the work will pick up more pace,” said Tath.

On the issue of the Chandranagar bridge, he said the work for a two-lane bridge has resumed.

“At present, because of a single lane bridge, there is heavy traffic congestion. Keeping this in mind, the work will be sped up and we will try to complete the two-lane bridge by February next year,” Tath said.

He added: “Another two-lane bridge at the same spot will take some time. Also, one more two-lane bridge near Gyan Ganga School is still caught up in litigation in court.”

The EE said that a total of 36 culverts have been sanctioned, out of which 27 have been completed.

“Out of the remaining nine, works have started for five culverts and they will be completed by next month. The remaining four are in traffic-congested areas, so we will have to properly plan and execute the work,” the EE said.

Regarding Package B (from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) and Package C (from Nirjuli to Banderdewa), Tath informed that the tender process is underway and the land acquisition process also has started.

On the Naharlagun to Nirjuli road, the EE informed that the PWD highway would carry out some repair work, considering the poor condition of the road.

“This particular stretch has suffered heavy damage during monsoon because of illegal earth-cutting near the highway. People should behave responsibly and stop illegal earth-cutting. The administration also should initiate tough action against such people,” said the EE.

He said similar repair work will be done at the Karsingsa block point area.

The EE also informed that re-carpeting work on the Papu-Yupia road has started.

“My jurisdiction is till the ITBP camp. The contractor has started the work and has assured to complete it on time. The work is being monitored,” he added.