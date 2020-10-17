State records 198 Covid-19+ve cases, 35 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, Oct 16: The state recorded a total of 198 Covid-19 cases on Friday, 35 of whom are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 72 cases, of which 17 were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, six from the flu clinic at the RKMH in Itanagar, three from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, six from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, 11 from the central jail in Jully, 14 from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, three from other than flu clinic, another three from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital in Naharlagun, six from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, and one each from the flu clinic at the UPHC in Rakap Colony in Naharlagun, the helipad area in Naharlagun, and the Banderdewa check gate.

Changlang reported 25 cases, of which eight were reported from the check gate, nine are students of the ITI in Balinong, four are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, three were detected from Bordumsa, and one is a healthcare worker.

West Siang reported 21 cases, of whom 18 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, two are returnees from the ICR and Pasighat, and one was reported from the flu clinic at the general hospital in Aalo.

East Siang reported 19 cases. Of the total cases, eight were reported from the flu clinic, 10 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, and one was reported from the flu clinic at the Ruksin check gate.

Tirap reported 10 cases, of which eight were reported from the flu clinic at the general hospital in Khonsa and two are returnees from the ICR and Assam.

A total of 182 people were either declared recovered or were discharged on the day (see full bulletin ).

As of 16 October, 2,80,630 persons have been tested and 13,169 people have tested positive for Covid-19. The number of active cases stands at 3,068.