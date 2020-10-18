APCC mourns ex-HGB Tamchi Taigh

ITANAGAR, Oct 17: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has mourned the demise of former head gaon burah (HGB) of Sangram, Tamchi Taigh, who breathed his last on 17 October at his residence in Sangram after a prolonged illness. He was 55.

Taigh was the HGB of Sangram area from 2005 to 2016, and was also the president of the Gaon Burah Association of Kurung Kumey District. He was appointed as a public interpreter in 2017, in which capacity he served till the time of his demise.

Conveying its condolences to the bereaved family, the APCC prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.