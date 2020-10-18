Workshop on maths underway

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Oct 17: Forty-five aspirants are participating in a free two-day workshop on mathematics which began here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The workshop, being organized by local NGO Nganga Foundation, is aimed at helping the aspirants gain better understanding of the subject for different central and state competitive exams.

Addressing the inaugural function, GTC instructor Dana Moyong lauded the effort of the foundation and encouraged the participants to gain maximum benefit from the workshop.

“Students are the root of development of the country. Students who learn today will work for the future of the country,” he said, and suggested to the participants to “go for qualitative studies, rather than mugging up the subjects to succeed in any competitive exam.”

TGT Amrit Kumar Verma trained the participants on the basics of the subject, with focus on preparing for competitive exams.

Nganga Foundation chairman Mida Tayeng said the foundation would try its best to conduct more such programmes in the days to come.