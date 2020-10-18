Pasighat docs help carry out surgery on Covid-19+ve mothers

PASIGHAT, Oct 17: The dedicated Covid hospital at the NEIFM here in East Siang district has seen the delivery of three healthy babies by Covid-19 positive mothers via lower segment caesarian section (LSCS) surgery.

The first surgery was carried out on 16 October on a 38-year-old woman by a team of doctors, nursing officers and supporting staff from Bakin Pertin General Hospital here. She had been referred from Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, and was admitted to the hospital on 15 October.

On Saturday, two more LSCS surgeries were carried out. One of the patients is from Pasighat while the other is from Aalo. All four are reported to be doing well.

JDHS (T&R) Dr D Raina and nodal officer Dr T Tali informed that the team was led by gynaecologist Dr Binpi Karlo and supported by anaesthesiologist Dr Yamini Taloh, senior paediatrician Dr Gagam Dai, Nursing Officers Marshal Panyang and Otam Taloh, and OT boy Jeeten Rai.

DMO Dr Kaling Dai congratulated the team for saving the lives of the mothers and the babies, risking their own lives in a pandemic situation. “Their guts and grit have set a benchmark and reignited the true spirit of serving the people in need,” he added. (DIPRO)