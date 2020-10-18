Sainik school conducts online motivational lecture session

PASIGHAT, Oct 17: The sainik school (SS) here in East Siang district on Saturday conducted an online guest lecture session to commemorate the 41st year of the Nobel Prize given to Mother Teresa.

Delivering a talk on ‘Ethics and stewardship of students’ as guest lecturer, Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha advised the students to develop and inculcate good habits. He also educated the students on the difference between greed and need.

“The students need to develop courage, which is a volunteer response to dangerous situation,” the VC said, and emphasized on doing the right things at right times with the correct speed, “for which planning is very important.”

Prof Kushwaha urged SS Principal, Lt Col Rajesh Singh to continue his efforts to ensure that the school emerges as a centre of excellence “which aligns itself to its motto: Education, character and nationalism.”