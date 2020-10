DIYUN, Oct 17: Hope for Children, a childcare project of the Believers Eastern Church, distributed dry ration kits to around 100 children belonging to underprivileged families here in Changlang district on Saturday.

Each kit comprised 5 kgs of rice, 1 litre of mustard oil, 1 kg of salt and half a kg each of gram, pulses, sugar and turmeric powder.