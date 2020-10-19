Tirap ADS nabs drug peddlers

KHONSA, Oct 18: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Tirap police arrested two drug peddlers in the district on Sunday.

The peddlers have been identified as Wangpan, of Tirap, and Lama, of Dibrugarh (Assam). The police seized approximately 8 grams of suspected heroin from their possession, and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.

Raids are being conducted in Tirap as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Meanwhile, Tirap SP Kardak Riba urged the youths of the district not to consume drugs such as opium and brown sugar.

Congratulating the ADS members for their dedicated service, the SP warned drug peddlers that such raids and arrests will continue in order to make Tirap a drug-free district. (DIPRO)