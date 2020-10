ITANAGAR, Oct 20: The foundation stone of the Abotani balwadi-cum-multipurpose activity centre of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) was laid by Education Minister Taba Tedir at C Sector here last Sunday.

Tedir commended the activities carried out by the AVP for the development of the state, and highlighted the main focus points of the New Education Policy.

Around 50 members of the AVP attended the programme, maintaining all Covid-19-related SOPs.