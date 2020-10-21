Stop encroachment on IG Park

A doctor from the TRIHMS who allegedly caused damage to the boundary wall of Indira Gandhi (IG) Park in Itanagar was promptly directed by the additional district magistrate (ADM) to reconstruct the park’s boundary wall within 48 hours. The matter was brought to the notice of the ADM and the public by members of the Save Arunachal Save Indigenous (SASI) organization. Both the ADM as well as SASI deserve appreciation for their quick response. IG Park is the only recreational park in Itanagar and has been gradually encroached on from every side.

Day by day, the park area is shrinking. In some instances, people have illegally encroached on the park area and the state government too has used a major portion of the land for establishment of several offices. Very limited space is left now; therefore everyone should join hands to protect IG Park. It is considered the lungs of Itanagar because of the green cover it provides. The government alone will not be able to protect it from land grabbers. It is the duty of every citizen to play their part to save the lungs of the Itanagar. Not only IG Park, there are several other such important assets which need protection from the land sharks. The majority of government land in the Itanagar capital region has been encroached on. It is time the citizens became vigilant and stopped the illegal act of encroaching on the government land.