MLA seeks assessment of damages caused by flood, landslides in Leparada

ITANAGAR, Oct 20: Basar MLA Gokar Basar has requested the state government to immediately send a team to the areas affected by the 17 September cloudburst which caused massive destruction and the death of two people in Leparada district.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, the MLA informed that till now no assistance has been provided to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

“I met the chief minister on 23 September to seek assistance, and was assured of help. However, nothing has happened, although almost a month has passed. Through the district administration, we have sent a damage report to the state government,” said Basar.

On Tuesday, he met Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar at the civil secretariat here to press the state government for help.

“I have appealed to the CS to send a team to assess the damages at the ground level. He has assured to send a team. Dari circle has been hit the hardest. Sago circle has also suffered partial damage,” informed the MLA.

He said that Ego has been completely washed away and the Ego river is now flowing through the township.

“In most areas, there is no electricity. The roads, WRC, horticulture, agriculture fields, etc, all have been damaged. This is the worst damage caused by a natural disaster in the history of our area,” he said.

The MLA also said that ex gratia for the families of those who died has not been released yet and he is pursuing the matter with the officials of the disaster management department.

“I am doing whatever is possible from my side. Various NGOs, including community-based organizations, have supported the affected people and I thank them. However, unless the state government helps, complete restoration will not be possible,” Basar said.