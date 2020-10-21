State records 31st Covid-19 casualty

ITANAGAR, Oct 20: A 23-year-old male with Covid-19 passed away on Tuesday at 9:30 am at the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu near here.

He had been admitted to the facility on 19 October for pneumonia, and had been suffering from late stage carcinoma with metastases to the lungs, along with severe anaemia.

This is the 31st Covid-related casualty in the state, and the 14th death in October.

The state also recorded 135 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, while 255 recovered or were discharged. Forty-two of the total cases reported are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region registered 35 cases, of which nine were reported from the Ashok testing centre in Itanagar, one from the flu clinic at the RKMH, four from Heema Hospital, three from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, one from the central jail in Jully, 10 from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS (1 reported from other than flu clinic, TRIHMS), two from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, one from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun, three from the Banderdewa check gate and one in the NDRF.

Lower Dibang Valley reported 20 cases, of whom 14 are prisoners from the UTP cell in the Roing CCC, three were reported from the flu clinic

at the district hospital in Roing, and three others are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

Of the 14 cases detected in East Siang, six were reported from the flu clinic at the Bakin Pertin general hospital in Pasighat, six are primary contacts, one is a healthcare worker and one is from the military (see full bulletin).

The state has a total of 2,712 active cases, and 1,296 of them are in the ICR.