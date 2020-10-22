134 of 2487 samples test Covid-19 positive, 21 cases from Wakro

ITANAGAR, Oct 21: Arunachal recorded 134 total Covid-19 fresh cases on Wednesday of the total 2,487 samples collected, according to the health department’s bulletin.

Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) recorded the highest cases with 40, while Lohit and East Siang recorded 22 cases each.

In Lohit, 21 were detected from Wakro Township alone, while one was from the flu clinic of the Zonal Hospital, Tezu.

In East Siang, 13 were reported from flu clinic of BPGH-Pasighat, three from the flu clinic in Rani-PHC and six are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier.

In ICR, the Ashoka testing centre reported 12 cases, seven from the flu clinic in TRIHMS, one from other than flu clinic of TRIHMS. The Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun reported five cases, while the flu clinics in Heema and Niba hospitals reported three cases each.

The testing centre at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi recorded five cases. The testing centre of the CCC-SOA recorded one, Naharlagun helipad and UPHC-Rakap colony reported two cases each.

Of the 17 districts that recorded positive cases, Tirap and West Siang reported eight cases each, Changlang recorded seven, Upper Subansiri-6, Lower Dibang Valley-5, Siang-4, Lower Subansiri and West Kameng- three cases.

Thirty-three of the 134 cases are reported to be symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 164 people are reported to have recovered on Wednesday.

So far, 2,91,451 people have been tested for the virus while the number of active cases stands at 2,682.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 31 people have lost their lives to the virus in Arunachal.