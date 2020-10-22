AAPSU calls out govt on ‘zero tangible achievements’ in AMRUT, Itanagar Smart City Mission

ITANAGAR, Oct 21: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) called out the state government on “zero tangible achievements” in the implementation of schemes under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Itanagar Smart City Mission.

The union claimed that “hundreds of crores of rupees have been pumped in by the Government of India for beautification, modernization, basic Infrastructure and IT development of the state capital in the last couple of years, but the implementing agencies have made no tangible achievement.”

It also attributed the “failure” of these missions to “deployment of incompetent, corrupt and inexperienced junior level officers, particularly in the engineering wing of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.”

Despite provisions under AMRUT, there are no stormwater drainage systems, sewerage management network and septage treatment plant around the state capital region,” the union said.

Saying that there is “serious overlapping in schemes implemented by engineering departments with those carried out by other government departments and agencies,” the AAPSU also went on to claim that “bills are being drawn against the same drains and retaining walls by various departments.”

“Despite the Government of India’s efforts to improve the lives of people in the urban spaces through schemes like the AMRUT and the Smart City Mission, faulty implementation, negligence, incompetence and misappropriation of funds have resulted in the exact opposite. Projects that have been taken up under these schemes also remain unknown despite funds received by the Government of India,” it said.

The union requested the authorities concerned to intervene and “weed out” all the functional and in-charge officers and deploy full-fledged qualified officers for effective administration and tangible achievements of the schemes of the Government of India.