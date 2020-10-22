Agri-horti activities one of the best examples of atma nirbharta: Libang

DIRANG, Oct 21: “The recent lockdown due to the pandemic has taught us the concept of aatma nirbharta (self-reliance) in every field and agri-horti activities are one of the best examples of self-reliance,” Minister for Health & Family Welfare, WCD and SJETA, Alo Libang said.

He said this during a visit to the horticulture farm under the department of horticulture, here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Taking first-hand information of the activities here, the minister said that “there is huge scope in agriculture-horticulture and its allied sectors and the youth should not rush or depend only on government jobs,”

He also asserted that he will support and encourage the farmers, starting from his home district, to visit Dirang to train and receive first-hand information about the procedures and requirements on plantation and cultivation of fruits like kiwi, apple and walnut.

Apple Research Centre Plant Protection Officer J Singh informed that they produce different fruits, like kiwi, apple, peach, walnut etc through grafting technique.

“Anyone who wants to plant such fruits can take plants from the centre as per their climatic conditions. We also have plants for all the four variety of Kiwi Allison, Bruno, Hayward and Monty,” informed Singh.

Among others, Dirang ADC JT Obi and Circle Officer Dr D Tsering also accompanied the minister.