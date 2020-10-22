World Iodine Deficiency Disorder Prevention Day observed

KOLORIANG, Oct 21: The district health mission, in collaboration with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) of Kurung Kumey district observed the World Iodine Deficiency Disorder Prevention Day, here at the ICDS office on Wednesday.

During the programme, DPO Dr Boni Taluk demonstrated how to conduct an iodine salt test; explained the benefits of Iodine salt, IEC and IPC, and distributed kits to ASHAs and Anganwadi workers.

The ICDS also distributed biscuits to children below 12 years of age.

Among others, the programme was also attended by ICDS Deputy Director Ringu Kama, children and the general public of the area. (DIPRO)