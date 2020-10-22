Dairy farmers receive vocational training

LONGDING, Oct 21: Thirty-one farmers participated in a three-day vocational training course on ‘Dairy management and method of clean milk production’, held from 16 to 18 October, here in Senua village.

Animal Science Subject Specialist Dr Tilling Tayo covered all the practical aspects of day-to-day dairy management, including housing, feeding, breeding, vaccination and methods of clean milk production, along with value addition of milk.

During a discussion between trainers and trainees, Dr Tayo was informed of some grass-root problems faced by Senua dairy farmers, especially the unavailability of green fodder during winter (Nov- Feb).

To mitigate this problem, Dr Tayo assured to provide a perennial fodder grass napier to get green fodder throughout the year.

To address the issue of lack of quality bulls for the next generation of calves, he assured to introduce artificial insemination method of breeding. He, however, highlighted that the technique requires a lot of equipment and could not guarantee that the KVK could arrange it at present.

On the last day of training, value addition of milk, like curd (Dahi) and paneer-making were taught to avoid wastage or spoilage of milk.

Jaman Wangsu from the village level farmers association and the gaon burah of Senua also encouraged the participants and thanked the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Longding for the valuable training.