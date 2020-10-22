JFA mourns Tripura journalist’s death

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: The Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) has mourned the death of Tripura video journalist Jitendra Debbarma (46), who succumbed to Covid-19 aggravated complications on 20 October.

He worked with the Kakborok cable television channel -Chini Khorang.

Hailed from Balaramthakur Para in Jirania locality, the soft-spoken scribe left behind two minor daughters with other relatives and well-wishers.

Debbarma is the third journalist from North East India to die from the virus. Earlier, Assam lost two journalists -Dhaneswar Rabha (35) and Ashim Dutta (65) to the virus infections.

Till date, nearly 50 working journalists in India have lost their lives to Covid-19, whereas the worldwide media corona-casualty is currently 400.

JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria appealed to every media person to be careful and cautious while reporting the pandemic from the ground.