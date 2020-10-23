CoSAAP mourns AE’s demise

ITANAGAR, Oct 22: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has mourned the demise of UD&H assistant engineer Yumlam Aam, who passed away on 14 October at his D Sector residence here.

Recalling him as a “very sincere and dedicated officer,” the CoSAAP said that “the vacuum created in the department and society due to his demise cannot be filled soon.”

Aam’s is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, the CoSAAP appealed to the state government and the UD&H department to “render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in government to the bereaved family member of late Yumlam Aam.”