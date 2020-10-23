Ollo association appeals for peace

ITANAGAR, Oct 22: The All Ollo Welfare Association has appealed to every individual to refrain from acts of violence on the soil of Tirap region.

“Peace is the prerequisite in achieving early solution to the Indo-Naga political deadlock,” it said, adding that “we do not welcome any more bloodshed in the area.”

The appeal came after the killing of an Assam Rifles jawan near Sanliam village in Lazu in Tirap district on Wednesday.

The association said that it vehemently condemned the cowardly attack by “unidentified insurgent group.”

Describing the incident as unfortunate and inhuman, the association appealed to insurgent groups to stop violence as it not only takes lives but also disturbs the peace and harmony and affects the lives of the local people.