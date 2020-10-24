ESIC extends coverage of health insurance scheme to Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended its health insurance scheme ESI to Arunachal.

“In its continuous endeavour to cover more workers under the ESI scheme, the government of India has now extended the employees state insurance (ESI) scheme for the first time to Arunachal Pradesh, with effect from 1 November, 2020,” a labour ministry statement said.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the central government for notifying Papum Pare district under the ESI scheme. All factories located in Papum Pare employing 10 or more persons shall become eligible for coverage under the ESI Act, 1948.

The facility of online registration under the ESI scheme is available on the website www.esic.in, and also on the shram suvidha portal of the union labour & employment ministry.

No physical documents are required to be submitted for registration under the ESI Act.

The employees working in these factories, earning wages upto Rs 21,000 per month (Rs 25,000 per month for persons with disability) shall be eligible for coverage under the ESI scheme.