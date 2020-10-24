Prepare DPRs after verification, min tells officers

CHIMPU, Oct 23: WRD Minister Mama Natung advised field officers to prepare the DPRs of various schemes only “after physical verification.”

Addressing a coordination meeting with EEs, SEs/superintending surveyor of works, chief engineers, advisor to DoTCL Wanglam Sawin and Boleng-Pangin MLA Ojing Tasing, Natung asked the SEs to “make frequent visits to each division under them and work for the larger interest of the public.”

Sawin asked the officers to be punctual and sincere in discharging their duties, while Tasing advised them to be “compassionate and tactful in dealing with the public.”

WRD Secretary Geyum Padu also asked the field officers to prepare DPRs “after proper survey for technical viability and feasibility of the project, and ensure proper monitoring and evaluation of the same.”

All the CEs also spoke. PowerPoint presentations on all the central and state-sponsored schemes under various heads were presented by the respective SEs.

The minister also launched the website of the WRD, www.wrdarunachal.nic.in, on the occasion.