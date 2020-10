ITANAGAR, Oct 23: Former president of the Aalo branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), Karngam Ete passed away on Friday morning, following a brief illness.

She was serving as advisor to the APWWS till her demise.

“She served the organization with outmost sincerity and dedication and worked for the uplift of women. Her early demise is an irreparable loss,” the APWWS (CEC) stated in a condolence message.