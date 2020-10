ITANAGAR, Oct 23: Likha Tara was elected as the new president of the Karate Association of India (KAI) during the election/selection of the executive members of the association at Guwahati (Assam) on Thursday.

Bullang Marik has been selected as one of the joint secretaries of the association.

The new KAI body has six vice presidents and six joint secretaries, besides Tara, general secretary Rajnesh Kumar, and a treasurer.