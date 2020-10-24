Min visits orphanage’s one-stop centre

SEPPA, Oct 23: Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Alo Libang visited the one-stop centre ‘Sakhi’, run by the Kampu Hollen Children’s Home (KHCH), here in East Kameng district on Friday.

The minister also interacted with the children and staff of the KHCH.

Libang commended the KHCH for maintaining and running the one-stop centre under the WCD department. He lauded the KHCH chairperson’s effort to bring up orphans, and assured to extend all possible help from the department for running the project smoothly.

KHCH chairperson Renu Bengde apprised the minister of the challenges faced in managing the children’s home. She spoke about issues like managing ration cards in the names of students to receive ration from the government fair price shops.

“Most of the children are orphans, and as per the norms, the government needs some data for new ration cards. Due to such issue, sometimes it is very difficult to manage ration for the children,” Bengde said.

“The orphanage has 27 children at present, and sometimes the number increases when children under the Juvenile Justice Act, as well as from the women’s commission, are admitted here,” she informed. (PRO)