66 Covid-19 cases on Sat, 168 recover

ITANAGAR, Oct 24: The state recorded 66 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, while 168 patients either recovered or were discharged.

Of the total cases detected, 25 are symptomatic.

On Saturday, the Itanagar capital region reported 22 cases. The flu clinic at the TRIHMS registered six cases and the testing centre in Itanagar reported five. Three cases each were reported from the RKMH, the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi and Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun. The flu clinic at Heema Hospital and the Banderdewa check gate reported one case each.

Eight of the 12 cases in Upper Siang are primary contacts. Three others were reported from the check gate and one was reported from the flu clinic of the district hospital in Yingkiong.

In Changlang district, four cases each were reported from Changlang town and Miao town.

All four cases in Upper Subansiri were reported from the flu clinic at the district hospital in Daporijo.

Three cases each were reported from East Siang, Papum Pare and Lohit.

Lower Dibang Valley, Tawang, West Kameng, West Siang and Lower Subansiri reported two cases each.

A primary contact also tested positive in Siang (see detailed bulletin).

On Saturday, 1,168 tests were carried out. There are 2,397 active cases, of whom 1,948 are in home isolation.

As of 24 October, the state has recorded 14,211 cases of Covid-19.