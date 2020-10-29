108 fresh Covid-19 cases

ITANAGAR, Oct 28: A total of 108 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,064.

Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 28 cases with five each from the Donyi Polo Asoka testing centre and TRIHMS.

Lower Subansiri recorded 12 cases with 11 being primary contacts of those who tested positive earlier.

Siang reported eight cases. Six were detected at the ITI Sanggam-Pangin, while one was detected from the IB in Boleng and another at the check gate.

A total of 19 districts reported positive cases today, with seven in Lower Dibang Valley and six each in Changlang, West Siang, Tawang, Lohit and East Siang. Upper Subansiri and Lepa Rada reported five cases each.

Longding and Upper Siang reported three cases each, while Papum Pare reported two cases. Pakke Kessang, Tirap, West Kameng, Namsai and Kra Dadi reported one case each.

On Wednesday, 183 reportedly have reportedly recovered and were discharged in 17 districts with ICR recording 53, Lohit-25 and Upper Subansiri-24.