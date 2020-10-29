Sago circle gets community library

BASAR, Oct 28: MLA Gokar Basar has inaugurated a community library at Sago circle in Leparada district on Wednesday. The library was sponsored by the Delhi based NGO ‘Sarvahitey’.

Lauding the effort of book lover Henngam Riba in establishing the library with the help of local youths, the MLA assured to sanction Rs 1 lakh from his MLALADF for the maintenance of library and procurement of books.

Basar also asked the local youths to continue their activities for wellbeing of the youths.

The MLA was accompanied by EAC Murnya Kaki and senior citizens.