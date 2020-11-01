ITANAGAR, Oct 31: The state recorded 100 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday with 27 of them symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 27 cases. The ICR has reported 1,079 of the total 1,856 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Tawang and Lohit reported 10 and nine cases, respectively.

East Siang and Lower Subansiri reported eight cases each, West Siang reported six cases, and Upper Siang and Leparada reported five cases each (see bulletin).

A total of 182 people reportedly recovered or were discharged on Saturday, with 57 in the ICR and 24 in Lower Dibang Valley.

So far, 3,08,115 people have been tested in the state, with 14,852 positive cases across the state. The death toll stands at 37.