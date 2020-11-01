DSE Leij retires from service

ITANAGAR, Oct 31: Director of secondary education (DSE) Gania Leij retired from his service on Saturday.

Born in 1960, Leij had joined the education department as a trained graduate teacher on 30 October, 1984, in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district. After going on to serve as headmaster and principal of several schools across the state, he joined as the DDSE in Yupia in 2012. He was posted as the in-charge DSE in 2016, and his post was regularized in 2018 through DPC.

He served as the DSE till his superannuation on 31 October.

On his initiative and persuasion, the state government sanctioned post creation of nine principals, 83 headmasters, 233 PGTs, 744 TGTs, 30 PETs and 31 lab assistants.

He also helped streamline the transfer and posting of teachers and advocated upgrading the secondary and higher secondary schools of the state.

The staff of the directorate, ATA members, SCERT staffers, members of the engineering wings and the Bharat Scouts & Guides, and other officers and officials of the directorate bid him farewell in a function here on Saturday.