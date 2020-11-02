One dies in truck accident

ITANAGAR, Sep 1: One person was killed last Tuesday morning in a road accident on NH 415, around 6 kms on the Hollongi-Itanagar highway.

Itanagar Police Station SI SK Singh informed that a truck loaded with cement met with an accident at Chimpu, near the garbage dumping ground. The truck (AS01-LC-4355), loaded with around 700 bags of cement, was coming from Guwahati towards Itanagar, and met with an accident and hit the hillside. As per the statement of the driver, the accident occurred due to brake failure. The driver managed to save himself, while the handyman (helper) who jumped from the truck to save himself was trapped in the debris, the police officer said.

The handyman, identified as 18-year-old Herik Kolita, hailed from Nalbari district of Assam. The NDRF was called in, and the body was retrieved from the debris, the police added.

12th Bn NDRF Assistant Commandant SP Sharma informed that, after receiving information about the road accident, a team of NDRF jawans reached the spot and started operation with the help of the capital police, labourers, a JCB and a crane to recover the body.

A case has been registered at the Itanagar police station. The truck’s driver, Barman, has been detained for further investigation, while the body of the deceased is being kept in the RK Mission Hospital’s mortuary.

After conducting the postmortem and other legal formalities, the body will be handed over to the relatives for the last rites, SI Singh added.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram also supervised the recovery operation.