Moyong inaugurates CMAGY projects

PASIGHAT, Nov 1: Local MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated various projects under the Chief Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana (CMAGY) 2019-20 at Balek model village here in East Siang district on Sunday.

Moyong informed that the CMAGY is one among various welfare schemes of the present government.

“The core objective of the CMAGY is to provide all physical and social infrastructures to Balek village for all-round socioeconomic development,” the MLA said, and lauded the Pasighat BDO “for judicious fund utilization with quality execution of schemes.”

Highlighting various achievements and upcoming projects and schemes, the MLA said: “A bridge under RIDF is all set to be constructed, connecting Balek, Rasam, Tigra, Gune, Sibo, Mongku, Kelek and Roing villages.”

He further informed that, in order to “minimize the time for long route journey,” especially for the people of Bogong I and II and Bosing I and II, construction of a bypass road at 3 Mile area will start soon.

“People have generously donated vast land at the heart of the town without claiming any sort of compensation for the purpose,” the MLA said.

ADC Tatdo Borang urged the villagers to guard and maintain the government infrastructure.

“We should promote sustainable business ideas and entrepreneurship and encourage the youths to become job givers, rather than being job seekers,” the ADC added.

Among others, DDSE J Yirang, Bogong Banggo president Oyem Dai, organizing secretary Osong Doming and former ZPC Kaling Dai spoke.

It is worth mentioning that Rs 1.50 crore has been sanctioned by the government under the CMAGY, and the projects are being implemented by the Pasighat CD block. The projects includes an intra-village CC pavement road, gravity water supply (Kaleng to Balek, approximately eight kms), a 50,000-litre water storage tank with “firefighter filling facilities,” CC drainage, community toilet, etc. (DIPRO)