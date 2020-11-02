RGU organizes ‘run for unity’ to mark National Unity Day

RONO HILLS, Nov 1: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a ‘run for unity’ to mark the National Unity Day on Saturday. A large number of people, including sports personalities, RGU faculty members, students and others participated in it.

The run began from Doimukh market and culminated on the university’s playground, where a function was organized to commemorate the day.

Addressing the participants, programme coordinator Dr Sambhu Prasad presented a talk on Patel’s life and contributions, and RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam reminded all that “Patel, who had dreamt of full integration of Jammu & Kashmir with India, played an instrumental role in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian union. Therefore, 31 October is celebrated to honour his efforts and contributions.”

RGU VC (in-charge) Prof A Mitra highlighted Patel’s contribution towards India’s freedom struggle and national integration. “This day imparts the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at any cost,” he said.

Earlier, Prof Mitra and Dr Rikam paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The programme was jointly organized by RGU’s physical education department and the NSS cell. All Covid-19 SOPs were observed during the programme.