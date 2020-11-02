Sunday records lowest positive cases in weeks, testing lesser

ITANAGAR, Nov 1: Arunachal recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 29 cases. The number is the lowest in weeks.

Health Secretary P Parthiban said that that Sundays usually record lower cases. He said that the testing average of the state is 2,000-2,500 per day and it has come down in the last one week to an average of 1,800 “due to the festive season, as the number of returnees checking in at the entry gates have come down.”

A total of 1,117 samples were collected on Sunday, which is also one of the lowest in recent weeks. Changlang, Dibang Valley, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Pakke-Kessang did not collect any samples.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 11 cases from 358 samples collected, while

West Kameng and Papum Pare recorded five cases each, West Siang reported two cases, and Siang, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, Leparada, East and Upper Siang reported one case each.

Responding to a query, the health secretary said that there is less possibility of the numbers surging post the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission exam as Covid-19 protocols were followed. The exam was held on 1 November.

“Even if there is a surge, the health department is prepared,” he said.

Meanwhile, 114 people are reported to have recovered or discharged, with 26 in the ICR, 23 in East Siang, and 22 in West Siang.

The state currently has 1,771 active positive cases with 1,064 cases in the ICR. Thirty-seven people have lost their lives to the virus. A total of 14,881 have tested positive for the virus so far, while more than 3 lakhs people have been tested.