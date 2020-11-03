Coordination meeting held

ITANAGAR, Nov 2: A coordination meeting was held between the staff of the one-stop centre (OSC) and members of the Sincha Ghene Welfare Society, under the chairmanship of OSC centre administrator Nada Nampi, here on Monday.

Highlighting the role of the OSC, Nampi informed that different types of cases are received by the OSC and till date it has registered 282 cases. She also made an appeal to women victims of any kind of violence to dial 70850 86296 for assistance.

Pejum Sora informed that, at the OSC “the victim gets all services under one roof which is 24/7, like emergency medical assistance, legal and psycho-social counselling, and short shelter of five days.”

Paralegal volunteer Techi Ambika highlighted the immediate problems faced by the OSC, while advocate Kani Nada Maling appealed to the OSC staff to “render services dedicatedly and sincerely for the victim, whoever approaches OSC.”

She also distributed ‘self-made masks’ to the members of the OSC.

Case worker Ribbom Riba also spoke.