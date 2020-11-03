Natung seeks permanent NCoE campus

ITANAGAR, Nov 2: Sports Minister Mama Natung on Monday urged the sports director to expedite the process of finding a permanent site for the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE).

Chairing a coordination meeting of the department, Natung thanked the Centre on behalf of the people of Arunachal for planning to set up an NCoE on the SLSA campus.

Natung also lauded the Pema Khandu-led government for paying the salaries of the employees in full and on time.

Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, Deputy Sports Director Mala Linggi, Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) Principal Komen Zirdo and others made presentations on various aspects of the department.

West Siang DSO Tumto Loyi apprised the government of the shortage of sports officers and appealed for creation of more posts of sports officers “as many coaches are overburdened with the workload of district sports officers.”

Sports Secretary NT Glow also spoke.