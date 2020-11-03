Trg in textiles, handlooms underway

KHARSANG, Nov 2: Thirty members from different SHGs are participating in a training programme on textiles and handlooms under the Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) which got underway here in Changlang district on Monday.

The programme is sponsored by the NABARD’s Arunachal regional office, and is being executed by NGO Arunachal Orphan Care Society (AOCS).

Addressing the participants, AOCS chairperson Rina Longri explained how the training would help rural women become skilled in textile and handicrafts development and empower rural women by helping them become self-reliant.

NABARD District Development Manager (DDM) Kamal Roy presented a brief on the MEDP for the benefit of rural women and SHGs.

“MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members,” he said.

The DDM also distributed certificates to the SHG members who recently underwent an MEDP training in bakery and cake-making.